Programming note: Money Stuff will be off tomorrow, back on Monday. that “‘if you buy AMC stock it comes with popcorn’ is the greatest capital-markets innovation of the century so far,” and I meant it. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. needed money, to deal with debt maturities and to expand its business. It has not had a particularly great few years due to, you know, pandemic etc. Traditionally if you are a company that needs money to deal with debt maturities, and you have not had a great few years, you will have a hard ...