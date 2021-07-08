IMO, this situation is similar to

Cancel
Legalizing pot. There are a lot of people who aren't going to smoke pot because it is illegal and the risk of getting caught isn't worth it. Once it becomes legal, failing a job drug test, getting arrested, etc. is no longer a consideration and they may be more inclined to try it.

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
‘Kardashians’ Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Arizona Named Worst State to Live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?. A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.
Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Hits Out at Masks for the Vaccinated – Claiming It Will Stop People From Getting Their Shot

While at the same time selling anti-vaxx and anti-mask merchandise. Woman wearing maskPhoto by Flavio Gasperini on Unsplash. On July 21st Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against the potential return of mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His claim is that the message that this sends could discourage others from coming forward for their vaccination:
Covid's a hoax, Bush did 9-11, OJ's son is the real killer.

Severely disappointed in the lounge today. Sitting at the DMV for the last -- HokieGator 07/13/2021 11:48AM. That DMV crowd can be depressing. Try betting on who's number comes up next ** -- MikeVT85 07/13/2021 3:58PM. How about a chart of America's Most and Least Trusted Professions -- jdkhokie 07/13/2021...
IMO, the market has been overinflated for a long time.

It's only a matter of time until people get antsy about an inevitable correction/drop/crash (whatever you want to call it) and start pulling out. It seems this all about psychology. But, I am a total novice when it comes to investing, so don't listen to me.
IMO, the solution is to hire individuals who

Are able to use proper judgement, train them on the risks of speed pursuits and allow them to use their judgement. What is the danger to society of adopting a policy of never pursuing a criminal? What is the risk to others by pursuing a criminal? I am sure it is a difficult decision!
Directional testing for high-dimensional multivariate normal distributions

Thanks to its favorable properties, the multivariate normal distribution is still largely employed for modeling phenomena in various scientific fields. However, when the number of components $p$ is of the same asymptotic order as the sample size $n$, standard inferential techniques are generally inadequate to conduct hypothesis testing on the mean vector and/or the covariance matrix. Within several prominent frameworks, we propose then to draw reliable conclusions via a directional test. We show that under the null hypothesis the directional $p$-value is exactly uniformly distributed even when $p$ is of the same order of $n$, provided that conditions for the existence of the maximum likelihood estimate for the normal model are satisfied. Extensive simulation results confirm the theoretical findings across different values of $p/n$, and show that the proposed approach outperforms not only the usual finite-$p$ approaches but also alternative methods tailored for high-dimensional settings.
Geometry-based circulation of local thermal current in quantum harmonic and Bose Hubbard systems

A geometry-based mechanism for generating steady-state internal circulation of local thermal currents is demonstrated by harmonically coupled quantum oscillators formulated by the Redfield quantum master equation (RQME) and the Bose Hubbard model (BHM) of phonons formulated by the Lindblad quantum master equation (LQME) using the simple multi-path geometry of a triangle. Driven by two reservoirs at different temperatures, both systems can exhibit an atypical local thermal current flowing against the total current. However, the total thermal current behaves normally. While the RQME of harmonically coupled quantum oscillators allows an analytical solution, the LQME of the interacting BHM can be solved numerically. The emergence of the geometry-based circulation in both systems demonstrates the ubiquity and robustness of the mechanism. In the high-temperature limit, the results agree with the classical results, confirming the generality of the geometric-based circulation across the quantum and classical boundary. Possible experimental implications and applications are briefly discussed.
Universal Velocity, Minimal Transport Coefficient, "Collapse" Times to Equilibrium States, and Other Bounds in Quantum Thermal Systems

Using "local uncertainty relations" in thermal many body systems, we illustrate that there exist universal speed limit (regardless of interaction range), bounds on acceleration or force/stress, acceleration or material stress rates, diffusion constant, viscosity, other transport coefficients, electromagnetic or other gauge field strengths, correlation functions of arbitrary spatio-temporal derivatives, Lyapunov exponents, thermalization times, and transition times between orthogonal states in non-relativistic quantum thermal systems, and derive analogs of the Ioffe-Regel limit. In the $\hbar \to 0$ limit, all of our bounds either diverge (e.g., our speed and acceleration limit) or vanish (as in, e.g., our viscosity and diffusion constant bounds). Our inequalities hold at all temperatures and, as corollaries, imply general power law bounds on response functions at both asymptotically high and low temperatures. Our results shed light on measurements and on how apparent nearly instantaneous effective "collapse" to an eigenstate may arise in macroscopic interacting many body quantum systems.
Effective maximum principles for spectral methods

Many physical problems such as Allen-Cahn flows have natural maximum principles which yield strong point-wise control of the physical solutions in terms of the boundary data, the initial conditions and the operator coefficients. Sharp/strict maximum principles insomuch of fundamental importance for the continuous problem often do not persist under numerical discretization. A lot of past research concentrates on designing fine numerical schemes which preserves the sharp maximum principles especially for nonlinear problems. However these sharp principles not only sometimes introduce unwanted stringent conditions on the numerical schemes but also completely leaves many powerful frequency-based methods unattended and rarely analyzed directly in the sharp maximum norm topology. A prominent example is the spectral methods in the family of weighted residual methods.
Remarks on the vanishing viscosity process of state-constraint Hamilton-Jacobi equations

We investigate the convergence rate in the vanishing viscosity process of the solutions to the subquadratic state-constraint Hamilton-Jacobi equations. We give two different proofs of the fact that, for nonnegative Lipschitz data that vanish on the boundary, the rate of convergence is $\mathcal{O}(\sqrt{\varepsilon})$ in the interior. Moreover, the one-sided rate can be improved to $\mathcal{O}(\varepsilon)$ for nonnegative compactly supported data and $\mathcal{O}(\varepsilon^{1/p})$ (where $1.
Alabama Cotton Insect Situation

The following report is based on data from the week of July 12, 2021. Cotton insect pests are posing risks for producers as they do each growing season. However, with different cotton maturity levels and difficult weather conditions, management during the 2021 growing season will be different than a traditional year.

