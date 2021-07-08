Small business is a priority for the Newport Economic Development Commission

Editor’s Note: This is the third article in a three-part series on the Newport Economic Development Commission. Economic Development is most often thought to be associated with locating industries and big business in a community. Although that is an important part of the process, retail and small business development is also a priority for the well-being of a community. Without retail businesses in town, the people of the community would leave town and spend their earnings in another town, keeping the community from seeing the true benefit from job creation.