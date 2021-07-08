Sometimes you never know
There are differences between kicking in HS and in Div 1 Power 5 FB. Athletes are bigger and faster so you have to get kicks off quicker with more air so they are not blocked and maintain accuracy. Also more pressure in college compared to HS. I believe Pearson from SC was highly ranked and he has yet to break the line-up as the kicker. I hope we continue our upward trajectory in the kicking game whether that is with Duenkel, Pearson or Bettridge once he arrives.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0