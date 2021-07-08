Cancel
Sometimes you never know

There are differences between kicking in HS and in Div 1 Power 5 FB. Athletes are bigger and faster so you have to get kicks off quicker with more air so they are not blocked and maintain accuracy. Also more pressure in college compared to HS. I believe Pearson from SC was highly ranked and he has yet to break the line-up as the kicker. I hope we continue our upward trajectory in the kicking game whether that is with Duenkel, Pearson or Bettridge once he arrives.

Football

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
Did You Know?

That College of Emporia Graduate Arthur Schabinger is credited by some as throwing the first forward pass in a college football game. In C of Es 1910 game at Washburn, Schabinger has been credited by some to have thrown the first legal forward pass in College Football history. Some dispute the claim. There are claims dating back to 1906. If not the first the College of Emporia most certainly one of the first innovators, using the overhand forward pass instead of the underhanded pass.
Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Kirby Smart one of two 'untouchable' SEC coaches in CBSSports Hot Seat Rankings

The pressure is on annually for college football head coaches as talent, history, and salary create high expectations from fanbases, alumni, and administrations. In the SEC, it is win-now or update the LinkedIn account. Coaches have been let go during 10-win seasons and after winning rivalry games, so one or two bad breaks and the seat can get warm quickly.
Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
Re: I know many of you may not remember but 1981

Was a pretty good year in Clemson football. Here’s a 20 minute recap of the season, we had our moments as all teams do in that season where we could have blown it. Hint UGA had 9 turnovers because our Defense was awesome!. Much watch. “Let’s make the others want...
Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 1

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on defense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season. Today, we continue with No. 1 on our list of...
There’s definitely a west coast bias.

Here’s the listing of the Division 1 softball champs over the years. Most of the champions have been from the Pac 10/12 although that’s not been the case in the past ten years or so.
Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.
Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
LSU Football: Garrett Nussmeier compared by teammate to NFL superstar QB

True freshman Garrett Nussmeier almost certainly won’t be LSU football‘s starting quarterback in 2021. Sophomore Max Johnson or redshirt senior Myles Brennan will likely win the job. But that doesn’t mean Nussmeier’s future at LSU is dull. Quite the opposite, actually. Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron is a big fan...
Ranking Most Likely Impact Freshmen for OSU Football

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/ranking-most-likely-impact-freshman-for-osu-football/. These six could be instant impact players in 2021. Might have left the best WR of the bunch off the list. Like the depth at WR for this group of incoming freshmen. 1 Like. ar1 July 20, 2021, 4:08pm #3. How is it we do it?...
Maryland football is so bad

If you google “Maryland football” you get the Terps’ soccer schedule. Maryland does have a good QB. It’ll be interesting to watch West Virginia open their season against the Terps.
Re: Coach Beamer, I served with Steve Spurrier. I knew

Steve Spurrier. Steve Spurrier was a friend of mine. Coach, you're no Steve Spurrier. (Prolonged shouts and applause.) But he was one of the best special team coaches as there were in his HC ing days. When coach beamer was the HC at VT, one thing that you could count on, his special teams made great plays, and they help VT win a Lot of games!!!
Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.

