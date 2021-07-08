St. Cloud Area, State of Minnesota See Bump in New Business Filings During Pandemic

(KNSI) – New business filings are up amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the St. Cloud area and across Minnesota. In 2020, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office recorded 47,464 new business filings for limited liability companies in the state, a 15 percent increase over LLCs filed in 2019. Between January and May 2021, Minnesotans filed 26,413 new LLCs, a 47 percent increase above the number of LLCs filed in that same five-month span in 2019.