Today In Retail: Walgreens Grows Same-Day Medication Delivery Service; Harrods Works With My Wardrobe HQ On Rentals

Bed Bath & Beyond customers now have the option of picking up their online orders even before stores open. Starting Thursday, July 15, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby are making curbside pickup orders available as early as 8 a.m., which is one hour ahead of typical store opening hours. All other buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) and curbside orders will also be ready in one hour from the time the order was placed, faster than the previous two-hour window.