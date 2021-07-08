Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Today In Retail: Walgreens Grows Same-Day Medication Delivery Service; Harrods Works With My Wardrobe HQ On Rentals

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top retail news, Walgreens has grown its same-day prescription delivery service, while Harrods is collaborating with My Wardrobe HQ on apparel rentals. Plus, Bloomingdale’s new Bloomie’s store will concentrate on the customer experience. Walgreens has expanded its same-day delivery medication delivery service. The offering is available in almost...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Retail Industry#My Wardrobe Hq#Bloomingdale#Luxury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Businesschainstoreage.com

CVS Health e-commerce VP to take reins of beauty retailer

Bluemercury has ended its search for a new chief executive. Macy's announced that it has named Maly Bernstein CEO of Bluemercury, effective September 13. The department store giant acquired the beauty retailer in 2015. Bernstein succeeds Bluemercury co-founder Marla Beck, who recently transitioned from the CEO role to pursue other opportunities, Macy’s said.
Food & Drinksgrocerydive.com

Costco pilots same-day delivery with Uber

Costco is piloting same-day grocery delivery through Uber from 25 Texas stores in Dallas, Austin and Houston, according to an announcement from the delivery firm. The deal marks Uber’s first test run with a U.S. food wholesaler. In the coming weeks, seven more Costco stores will begin offering delivery through the Uber and Uber Eats apps.
shorelinemedia.net

Retailer prepares for shoppers 'wardrobe refresh'

The president of Nordstrom department stores describes how the retailer is reacting to their customers' desire for a "wardrobe refresh" as COVID restrictions ease and shoppers begin to think about going back to the office. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Food & Drinksfreightwaves.com

Uber rolling out same-day, on-demand grocery delivery in 400 cities

Just when you thought Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) had perhaps put too many eggs in its basket, it’s putting eggs in consumers’ baskets – straight from the grocery store. The company on Monday announced its largest grocery expansion since launching in July 2020, with the company’s same-day and on-demand...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Vitamin retailer GNC partners to offer meal delivery service

Vitamin and supplement retailer GNC is getting into the meal delivery business through a partnership and investment in RealEats, a weekly subscription service based in Geneva, New York. The Downtown-based company said it will begin offering RealEats’ meal bundles through GNC.com later this year. The amount of GNC’s investment in...
Businessfreightwaves.com

Bed Bath & Beyond quickly grows same-day delivery network

Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly growing its same-day and on-demand delivery networks, adding a critical partner on Wednesday that can help service larger items other delivery partners may not be able to handle. Roadie, which provides “on the way” last-mile delivery, will provide service for Bed Bath & Beyond...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Will Buy Now, Pay Later Services Continue To Grow? Retail Experts Weigh In

The pandemic brought about an e-commerce retail boom, and with it has also come an explosion in the popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services. Last month, Swedish fintech heavyweight Klarna cemented its position as arguably the greatest giant in the space by confirming a new equity funding of just over £453 million - giving the 16-year-old company a value of around £32.33 billion, and making the BNPL business the highest-valued private fintech corporation in Europe.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Bed Bath & Beyond expands curbside pickup, same-day delivery options

Bed Bath & Beyond customers now have the option of picking up their online orders even before stores open. Starting Thursday, July 15, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby are making curbside pickup orders available as early as 8 a.m., which is one hour ahead of typical store opening hours. All other buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) and curbside orders will also be ready in one hour from the time the order was placed, faster than the previous two-hour window.
whdh.com

EBT SNAP online purchasing options expand to include same-day delivery, pickup in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now use their EBT SNAP benefits to buy fresh food and pantry staples online for same-day delivery and pickup. Participating stores taking part in this expanded purchasing option include Price Chopper, ALDI,...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Blackhawk Network Brings Enterprise Edition Of eGifting Offering To Retailers

Blackhawk Network, a global branded payments provider, is rolling out the Enterprise Edition of its Digital Gifting offering to help retailers get ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The solution lets merchants have a digital gifting experience in operation in as quickly as two weeks — far ahead of the peak of that time, according to an announcement.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Connected Economy: Food Delivery Startup Zomato Notches $562.3M; Apple Works On ‘Apple Pay Later’ Service

In today’s top connected economy news, Indian food delivery startup Zomato has notched $562.3 million from investors, while Apple is said to be working on an “Apple Pay Later” monthly installment service. Plus, Blackhawk Network is rolling out the Enterprise Edition of its Digital Gifting platform to help retailers prepare for the holiday shopping season.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon, Dollar General Lead Retail Hiring Surge Within Tricky Labor Market

While the quintessential image of a shopkeeper hanging a “Help Wanted” sign in their store window has become an increasingly common occurrence this year, what isn’t happening nearly as often is news that those signs are coming down. That’s because the retail sector, whether that’s mom-and-pop shops or multinational corporations,...
highdesertdaily.com

Walgreens Expands Same Day Prescription Delivery

(Victor Valley)– Walgreens announced the expansion of same day prescription delivery* as another way for customers to get the medications they need when, where and how it is most convenient to them. The service is now available in nearly all store locations seven days a week. This press release features...
chainstoreage.com

New clothing rental retailer targets men

Outfitting male shoppers can be a challenge, but a new online clothing rental platform called Taelor is applying a combination of human and artificial intelligence. Founded by Anya Cheng, a former product manager at Facebook who helped create its social commerce program, recently launched a pilot program for her new company, Taelor. The online men’s clothing rental company aims to help men dress themselves, while also reducing their carbon footprint.
Grocery & SupermaketWestport News

Walmart Pass, the new home delivery service of the retail chain, is now available in Mexico

Walmart Pass is a membership system that will allow you to order free of charge at the supermarket. Without the membership, the shipping price they currently charge is 39 pesos. With Walmart Pass , you can choose a monthly plan of 49 pesos or an annual plan of 499 in which you save 15% compared to the other. Customers who pay for the membership can makeunlimited orders , applicable only for purchases greater than 499 pesos.
Posted by
pymnts

Harrods Wagers On Return Of Gatherings, Demand For Occasion Wear With Rentals

As it wagers on the return of in-person gatherings and flourishing demand for occasion wear, high-end department store retailer Harrods is collaborating with high-end rental marketplace My Wardrobe HQ, Business of Fashion reported. Harrods will offer the stock and curation, and My Wardrobe HQ will handle promotional services in addition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy