🏐 Crawford Selected to Women’s U20 National Team

kuathletics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford has been selected as on the 12 athletes who will represent the United State’s at the 2021 FIVB Women’s Under-20 World Championships on July 9-17. The tournament is being held in both Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium. The U.S. Women’s U20 Team will open pool play on Friday at 11:30 CT against Russia in Rotterdam. Matches will be live streamed on the VolleyballWorld YouTube channel.

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

