Happy to have a promising PK, for the life of me….

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ¼, 220 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Some may argue Coan has two seasons of eligibility left, but looking at his career, he should have only one year remaining unless the NCAA grants a waiver. Coan played in only three games as a freshman at Wisconsin in 2017, but the four-game eligibility threshold did not take effect until 2018, and since two of those three games occurred in November, that cost Coan a season of eligibility under the former rules. Then the 2020 universal pandemic waiver did not do him much good, since a foot injury cost him the season, so that cushion of a year was essentially spent, anyway. Thus, Coan played in 2017, 2018 and 2019, all counting against his eligibility, leaving him with one more go-round.