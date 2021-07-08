Cancel
College Sports

Happy to have a promising PK, for the life of me….

By hoos-mets
 13 days ago

….i will never understand how programs don’t prioritize one ‘ship every 2 -3 years for an elite PK. When there are 85 available, isn’t a reliable PAT, Field Goal and kickoff guy worth a scholarship?. How many otherwise pretty decent to excellent teams have gone cheap with the “preferred walk-on”...

College Sports
FSU
Boston College
Football
Sports
Virginia State

Versatile Running Back Xavier Brown Announces Commitment To Virginia Football

Alongside his family and in front of coaches and teammates, Lexington Christian (Lexington, KY) rising senior running back Xavier Brown announced Thursday afternoon that he will attend the University of Virginia. The versatile 5’11”, 175-pound prospect with a 3.7 GPA chose the Hoos over fellow Power 5 schools Boston College, West Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as offers from Air Force, Dartmouth, Harvard, Howard, Princeton, Penn and Yale.
CBS News

Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy

Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, Taylor and the network announced Wednesday. The announcement comes weeks after leaked comments from reporter Rachel Nichols, who made disparaging remarks about Taylor. "So thankful to (ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro) and all of...
Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.
Bring it!

*Edit* CONFIRMED: We will draw Memphis first in the Preseason NIT -- DoYouLiftHokies 07/15/2021 12:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 17 Jack Coan, graduate quarterback, Wisconsin transfer

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3 ¼, 220 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Some may argue Coan has two seasons of eligibility left, but looking at his career, he should have only one year remaining unless the NCAA grants a waiver. Coan played in only three games as a freshman at Wisconsin in 2017, but the four-game eligibility threshold did not take effect until 2018, and since two of those three games occurred in November, that cost Coan a season of eligibility under the former rules. Then the 2020 universal pandemic waiver did not do him much good, since a foot injury cost him the season, so that cushion of a year was essentially spent, anyway. Thus, Coan played in 2017, 2018 and 2019, all counting against his eligibility, leaving him with one more go-round.
Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
There’s definitely a west coast bias.

Here’s the listing of the Division 1 softball champs over the years. Most of the champions have been from the Pac 10/12 although that’s not been the case in the past ten years or so.
I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
Mizzou has clear starters at QB and RB... but will there be enough depth?

Believe it or not, fall camp is approaching quickly for Mizzou Football. To prepare you, we’ll be previewing each position group with a roundtable Q&A every Monday. Connor Bazelak entered last season as a big question mark, but no longer: The reigning SEC All-Freshman QB will be the team’s unquestioned starter and leader on offense. What’s the next step in his evolution as an SEC starter... and will he take it?
Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.

