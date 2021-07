According to a report by FootballScoop.com, Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal has added a veteran assistant coach to his staff. Nick Toth, who has spent the last three seasons in charge of special teams at the University of Central Florida is coming to work with Cristobal and the Ducks. Oregon's staff is currently full for on-field assistant coaches, so Toth would have to either be coming to Oregon as an analyst or a future move with a current assistant coach is needed to open up an on-field coaching role.