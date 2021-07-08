Generally speaking, IRC section 162 provides a deduction for ordinary
And necessary expenses incurred while engaging in a trade or business. advertising is definitely O&N expense. I'm sure there are all kinds of IRS rules/guidance that limits the application to advertising when it isn't legitimate in some way (like a guy putting a magnet on his car and claiming 100% of the cost of the car as a deduction) but this would seem to be easy to put into the deductible bucket.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0