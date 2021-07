New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is reportedly expected to be fully ready for the start of training camp, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. Smith, one of the many free-agent signings from the Patriots this past offseason, didn't participate in most of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. However, he's had over a month to get right, and it appears he will be fully ready to go when the Patriots return to the team facility to gear up for the 2021 season. Smith and Hunter Henry should be a dynamic duo for Bill Belichick and whichever quarterback - either Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones - takes snaps to start the season.