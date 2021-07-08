Fun fact: Guess how much Anheuser-Busch spent on advertising in 2017.

Because restaurants and bars in the U.S. are almost fully operational now with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the sale of beer is expected to increase voluminously this summer. So, established beer companies Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Ambev (ABEV) should witness increasing demand. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) produces, distributes, and sells beer, other alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of roughly 500 beer brands that include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. Its segments include Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.