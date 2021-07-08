🏊‍♀️ Steward Selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII At-Large Team

Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas swimmer Kate Steward was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Team for at-large selections as announced by the organization Thursday. Steward excelled in the pool setting the school record in the 200-yard IM at the 2021 Big 12 Championships with a final time of 1:58.00 to place second during her junior campaign. She also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.24) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.86) at the Big 12 Championships to qualify for the Olympic Trials. During the 2020 fall season, Steward was named the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 24 after breaking a pair of Robinson Natatorium pool records.