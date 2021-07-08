Cancel
‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Surfside condo collapse death toll rose to 64 Thursday after 10 more bodies were discovered, officials said. Another 76 people were still potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. The news comes as the painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday. The...

Posted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Posted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Landslides in western India kill 5, while floods trap more

NEW DELHI (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said Friday. The dead were killed in three landslides in Raigad district in...
Watkins Glen, NY14850.com

“Several feet of water” in Watkins Glen flooding, say police

The Watkins Glen Police Department has urged area residents to “avoid driving though the village unless it’s an emergency,” saying there’s severe flooding throughout the Schuyler County village due to heavy rain. “Several areas of the village are under several feet of water,” the police add. They warn not to...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Carbon Monoxide Leak at NY Camp Sends 53 to Hospitals

Nearly five dozen people were taken to hospitals Thursday following a carbon monoxide leak at an Orthodox Jewish boys' camp in New York's Schoharie County, which is about 30 miles west of Albany, local emergency officials say. A faulty water heater appears to be to blame for the leak on...
Posted by
CBS LA

Orange County Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

ORANGE (CBSLA) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Orange County, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and emergency room doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange said they have noticed the uptick. Doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange say they have noticed a surge in COVID patients. (CBSLA) “What we’re seeing today over, you know, last couple weeks is the result of gathering of unvaccinated patients probably around Fourth of July holiday,” Dr. Brian Lee said. “Definitely transmissibility is between the highest risk people [who] are unvaccinated people who are not masking and gathering together.” Lee...
Posted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Yuba County Forces Mandatory Evacuations

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) – The latest on the fire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yuba County: 9:45 p.m. Cal Fire said the blaze has scorched 90 acres as of Tuesday night. Containment has also grown to 25%. 7:05 p.m. More mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County, The county Office of Emergency Services has expanded the order to Indiana Ranch Road and Indiana School Road between Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Forsythe Road. Chavez Way, Brett Way and Clark Ranch Road are also now under mandatory evacuation orders. Additionally, Winther Way and Vavassuer Way evacuation advisories have been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders. 5:58 p.m. Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a fire is burning near the Dobbins area of Yuba County. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said the order is for the areas of Camper Lane and La Place Lane in Dobbins. Winther Way and Vavassuer Way are under evacuation advisories. According to Cal Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread and has charred 25 acres so far. This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.
Politicskqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR MEETS WITH FEMA ADMINISTRATOR

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown met with the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell to discuss ongoing wildfire recovery efforts and natural disaster preparedness moving forward. A release from Brown’s office said the meeting underscored the importance of a collaborative approach and strong state and federal partnerships...

