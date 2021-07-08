Cancel
Nebraska State

Multi-hour pursuit, search leads to arrest of two Fremont residents

By Noah Johnson
Fremont Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Fremont residents were arrested Wednesday following a multi-hour pursuit and search that required assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing Unit. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 5:15 p.m. on a Chevrolet pickup truck at Cloverly and Yager roads. The vehicle, occupied by 24-year-old driver Robert Patashinsky and 24-year-old passenger Cheyenne Smith, had previously been reported stolen from Omaha.

