Multi-hour pursuit, search leads to arrest of two Fremont residents
Two Fremont residents were arrested Wednesday following a multi-hour pursuit and search that required assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing Unit. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 5:15 p.m. on a Chevrolet pickup truck at Cloverly and Yager roads. The vehicle, occupied by 24-year-old driver Robert Patashinsky and 24-year-old passenger Cheyenne Smith, had previously been reported stolen from Omaha.fremonttribune.com
