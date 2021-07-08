Cancel
TV Series

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on 'The White Lotus'

By Michael Maloney, TV Insider
Phoenixville News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.

Jennifer Coolidge
Steve Zahn
Murray Bartlett
Connie Britton
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Shows
MoviesDispatch

Review: HBO's raucous comedy 'The White Lotus' is your summer must-watch

There's nothing quite like a nice vacation. Just hope that, if you ever book a beach getaway, Mike White isn't scripting it. The supremely talented comedian, writer and director ("Enlightened") is back on HBO with "The White Lotus" (premiering Sunday, 9 EDT/PDT, ★★★½ out of four), a biting new miniseries about the wealthy – and the staffers who serve them – at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.
TV Serieshawaiipublicradio.org

Creator Mike White Talks Filming HBO's 'The White Lotus' on Maui, His Personal Connection to Hawaiʻi

With the start of filming for the new "NCIS: Hawaiʻi" series in recent weeks, television and film productions in Hawaiʻi continue to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. It’s a trend that started as far back as October 2020, when HBO ordered "The White Lotus," a new series filmed on Maui from writer-director Mike White. The industry veteran is best known for comedies "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," but has several dramatic series and films to his credit.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
TV SeriesThe Ringer

'The White Lotus' Premiere and Mailbag Questions

Chris and Andy discuss the premiere of HBO’s new show The White Lotus. Then they answer some listener mailbag questions, including one about their top three favorite episodes of television (33:04). Hosts: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe:: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The White Lotus Cast: Where You've Seen The HBO Actors Before

Whether you are planning to watch or have already started the new HBO dramedy series after catching the sunny and strange first look at the show’s trailer, you probably want to know where you’ve seen the members of The White Lotus cast before they all arrived at a beautiful beachside resort that almost certainly has to take a turn at some point.
TV & VideosEsquire

HBO's The White Lotus Tackles Privilege, Politics—and the Divisive Family Dinner

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past year looking at inequity and white privilege. We’ve discussed it on prime time and in the street; we’ve written research papers and opinion pieces and compiled checklists. I’ve even seen a few listicles. Listicles! So what do we know about these white privilegists? A lot, actually. We know they are many times wealthier than everybody else. We know they probably can show up late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on their racial group. And there’s another thing we know: They are ridiculous. Not just nutty (there’s plenty of that to go around), but for all their status and money, they are trapped—trapped by rationalization, trapped by lack of consequence. And because they are trapped, they are strangers to themselves.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

'The White Lotus' Episode 1 Recap: Class Trouble in Paradise

“The White Lotus” is HBO Max’s newest series and, if the reviews are to be believed, it is unlike anything on television, not just the popular streamer. The genre-bending program is said to take some unexpected turns so we’ll be breaking it down episode-by-episode, starting with Sunday’s premiere. Written and...
TV Serieskclu.org

A Bright And Acidic Satire Unfolds In HBO's 'The White Lotus'

A man and a woman in bright coral — her polo shirt perfectly matches the shade of his jacket; he has a clipboard and she has a tray of fresh towels — stand a bit anxiously near a beautiful beach, as if they're waiting to be rewarded, or punished. He gives her advice, including this:
Movieswmagazine.com

The White Lotus and Fear Street Star Fred Hechinger Is Just Getting Started

If you’ve kept your eyes on indie film and auteurist television in the last few years, you’ve likely spotted Fred Hechinger, the now-21-year-old actor who made a name for himself working with directors like Bo Burnham, Steven Soderbergh, Barry Jenkins, and Mike White. In early June, the excitable young actor materialized on a Zoom screen, surrounded by books and CDs, to speak with W about his latest projects: the Fear Street trilogy airing throughout the month of July on Netflix, (adapted from the R. L. Stine books by director Leigh Janiak), and The White Lotus, White’s satirical miniseries airing July 11 on HBO.
TV & VideosNewsweek

'The White Lotus': The Real Life Resort Where the HBO Show is Filmed

With its tropical surroundings and gorgeous Hawaiian scenery, The White Lotus must surely be the most attractive show coming to HBO this summer. Premiering Sunday, the dark comedy focuses on the lives of the staff and guests at a high-end resort over the course of a week. It even stars beautiful people like Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn and Alexandra Daddario.
TV SeriesHouston Chronicle

Review: HBO's 'The White Lotus' grows on you – sort of

“The White Lotus” is a fairly entertaining new mini-series from HBO Max (starting Sunday), with a terrific cast and lots of standout moments. One thing holds it back: It’s a social satire that might have been better as a dark, absurdist comedy. The difference is subtle, but it’s enough to...
TV SeriesVulture

The White Lotus Is No Vacation

The opening titles of The White Lotus magnify the images in sections of textured wallpaper that, at first, looks like the décor you’d expect to see in a bougie tropical setting. Birds and monkeys frolic in branches. Leopard cubs nap blissfully in palm fronds. But slowly, the visuals become more disturbing: There’s a close-up of a small fish, with one eye bulging as he’s strangled by seaweed, and there are three men paddling an outrigger canoe directly into a daunting wave.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

'The White Lotus' takes 'Fantasy Island' to a different plane

HBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Black Widow and The White Lotus Bookend a Packed Weekend

From the latest Marvel blockbuster to a new HBO Sunday night satire, there’s a little something for everyone on TV this weekend. Here's what's worth watching:. Black Widow: Following the events of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finds herself on the run, but she can’t avoid her past for long. The new MCU flick opens in theaters today and is available to Disney+ subscribers for $30 via the service’s Premier Access add-on. Watch trailer. Streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access.

