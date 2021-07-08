Wreck turns lights out in 830 Front Royal homes

FRONT ROYAL — About 830 homes lost power after a car crashed into a utility pole in the 1200 block of North Royal Avenue on Wednesday evening. Around 5:15 p.m., a 2006 Kia Sport struck a utility pole in front of Arby’s, according to an email from Front Royal Police Department Capt. Crystal Cline. The female driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and a male passenger was treated by EMS personnel, she wrote. A second vehicle that struck downed wire right after the wreck received minor damage to the hood, Cline said.