Talladega, AL

Heritage Hall Museum exhibit includes local fourth- and fifth-graders from Talladega

Cover picture for the articleLocal art lovers can see an exhibit produced by Talladega City Elementary students from now through July at Heritage Hall Museum. Every year, Heritage Hall mounts KidsART in the summer, which are selected pieces of art created by children in fourth and fifth grades in the Talladega City Elementary schools. This year’s exhibit just opened. It represents the best of more than 300 children’s work created with virtual instruction throughout the 2020-21 school year.

