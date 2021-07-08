Cancel
NBA

Dallas Mavericks close to poaching Detroit Pistons coach

By W.G. Brady
detroitsportsnation.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to hire Detroit Pistons assistant Shawn Sweeney as an assistant to new head coach Jason Kidd. Sweeney coached under Kidd with the Nets and Bucks.

Jason Kidd
