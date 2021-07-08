Norwell achievers
Eric Barros and Anna Kiernan, of Norwell, were named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete 14 or more credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete six or more credits during a semester.www.wickedlocal.com
