What did Donald Trump charge the Secret Service for?

By David Boroff
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago

THE Secret Service - responsible for protecting current and past presidents - was slapped with a $10,000 bill from Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club.

The federal law enforcement agency continues to provide security for Trump, who left the White House in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZyZk_0arPb5Wo00
Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, is seen in 2019 Credit: AP

What did Donald Trump charge the Secret Service for?

The Secret Service paid a bill to Trump Bedminster that totaled $10,199.52, according to The Washington Post.

The bill was for rooms used by agents over a one-month period, the newspaper reported.

Records obtained by the newspaper reveal that agents were to rent rooms at Bedminster through the start of July, at least.

Trump's company is not breaking any laws by charging the Secret Service, legal experts tell The Washington Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF5r1_0arPb5Wo00
Trump in 2017 Credit: AP

“The service is more focused on the protective necessity, as opposed to, ‘How much is it going to cost after the fact?’ There’s nothing they can do” if rates are high, longtime Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow told the newspaper.

“It’s a question of not, ‘Can they do it?’ but ‘Should they be charging that much?’ ”

Donald Trump served as president from 2017 until 2021. He was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Biden has not charged the Secret Service rent since becoming president, a White House spokesperson told The Washington Post.

Jordan Libowitz of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics told the newspaper that Trump should consider allowing the Secret Service to stay for free.

“He obviously should have Secret Service protection,” Libowitz told the newspaper.

"There’s no reason that his company should not do the patriotic thing, and just comp the government for the security it is providing him.”

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
