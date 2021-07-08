Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

China’s cyber watchdog to police Chinese overseas listings

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful agency that China’s President Xi Jinping set up during his first term to police the internet is taking on a new role: regulating U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which reports to a central leadership group chaired by Mr. Xi, is taking a lead role in Beijing’s just-announced push to strengthen interagency oversight of companies listed overseas, especially those traded in the U.S., and to tighten rules for future foreign listings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Economy#Police#Political Economy#Alibaba Group#Didi Global Inc#Didi 5 79#American#R#University Of California#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

Senators Propose Enhancing Taiwan Defense in Face of China Threat

Senators from both sides of the aisle introduced new legislation on Tuesday that would see the National Guard establish a formal working relationship with Taiwan's military at a time of increased security threats from China. The Taiwan Partnership Act, filed to Congress by a group of 13 Republicans and Democrats,...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China In Eurasia Briefing: Beijing Cautiously Treads Into Afghanistan

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. The China In Eurasia briefing is 6 months old and I want your feedback. Send me an e-mail and let me know what you like so far, what you want to see more, and what you think can be improved. Send your feedback to StandishR@rferl.org.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US to expose China's 'malicious cyber activities'

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States, along with its allies, has decided to expose the People's Republic of China's pattern of "malicious cyber activities" and take further action to counter it. In a statement on Sunday (local time), the senior administration officials said: "Tomorrow, the US and our...
TechnologyTechCrunch

China Roundup: What’s going on with China’s data security clampdown?

The new wave of discussion around China’s cybersecurity rules started with the bombshell dropped on Didi. Just two days after its $4 billion IPO in New York, the ride-hailing giant was hit with a probe by China’s Cybersecurity Review Office on July 2. Two days later, the same government agency ordered the Didi app, which has amassed nearly 500 million annual users, to be yanked because it was “illegally collecting user data.”
Foreign Policycryptopotato.com

U.S. Senators Warn Over China’s Digital Yuan Use at Beijing Olympics

Republican Senators do not want American athletes using China’s digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for fears over data security. Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker, and Cynthia Lummis have urged the U.S. Olympic Committee to forbid any usage of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) at next year’s event in Beijing.
Public SafetyBBC

China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft Exchange servers

The UK, US and EU have accused China of carrying out a major cyber-attack earlier this year. The attack targeted Microsoft Exchange servers, affecting at least 30,000 organisations globally. Western security services believe it signals a shift from a targeted espionage campaign to a smash-and-grab raid, leading to concerns Chinese...
EconomyPosted by
CNN

After Didi's disastrous IPO, China looks to extend its control over overseas listings

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's crackdown on Big Tech just keeps growing. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) — the country's powerful internet watchdog — this weekend proposed that any company with data on more than one million users must seek the agency's approval before listing its shares overseas. It also proposed companies must submit IPO materials to the agency for review ahead of listing.
POTUSWashington Post

Russia and China are trying to control the Internet — even as they censor it

At the very moment that Russia and China are facing more pressure from Western governments to stop malicious cyberattacks, they’ve announced a pact to work together for new rules to control cyberspace. In the annals of diplomatic hypocrisy, this new accord is a stunner, even by Russian and Chinese standards....
Foreign PolicyCoinTelegraph

China wants US senators to ‘stop making trouble’ out of digital yuan

The heat is rising between United States lawmakers and Chinese officials even before the lighting of the Olympic flame at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian addressed U.S. senators’ warning letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee regarding the use of the digital yuan at the Olympic games next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy