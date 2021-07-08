Cancel
Accidents

Sister’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘strong and independent’ teen, 19, killed in crash

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
 12 days ago
A HEARTBROKEN woman has paid tribute to her "strong and independent" sister after she was killed in a car crash.

Abby Hill, 19, from Wrexham, tragically died in a crash in Berwyn Llangollen on Saturday night.

Abby Hill, 19, from Wrexham, was killed in a crash on Saturday night Credit: Daily Post Wales

And the teen's sister shared a heartbreaking tribute to her "best friend".

"Abby was not only my sister but she was my best friend," she said, Denbighshire Free Press reports.

"She was the spring to my step, the life of the party and always had a smile on her beautiful face.

"She was hardworking, as we both worked full time together at The Chainbridge Hotel in Llangollen, so our relationship was very strong and we could speak about anything."

'ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS'

Abby's sister said she was "obsessed" with giraffes.

"Her bedroom was like a giraffe sanctuary - with teddies, ornaments and also a life-sized statue," she said.

"She will always be a huge part of my life as well as everyone else’s with her passion, determination and the fight to the end will always be in our hearts.

"I love you forever baby girl, you will be with me forever, rest in peace angel and shine bright for us all as no doubt you will."

She was the spring to my step, the life of the party and always had a smile on her beautiful face."

Abby's family said her "personality stood out in all the things she did in life".

They said she loved her job at The Chainbridge Hotel and she was learning to drive.

"Her love for gaming, cleaning, beauty of doing nails and make-up was also a huge thing in her life," they said in a statement.

"The love and affection we have for her will always be with us and she will always be in our hearts leaving a huge impact on us as a family as well as everyone else that had the opportunity to get to know her."

The family said their "baby girl will never be forgotten".

Cops are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been at the Bridge Inn in Llangollen on Saturday night to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000465060.

The US Sun

