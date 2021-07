Who is Ayo Dosunmu and what can he bring to the Sixers? Find out why he might be exactly what the team needs in their backcourt. The Sixers currently hold the 28th, and 50th picks in the upcoming draft. While it seems likely the team may make an effort to move around, there will still be value on the board if they end up selecting a player with the 28th pick. One guy that could provide an immediate impact for the Sixers and holds enticing upside is Ayo Dosunmu.