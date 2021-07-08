Rye YMCA Expands Its Health and Wellness Footprint
The Rye Y had been looking for off-site expansion possibilities for some time, when the space formerly occupied by Mrs. Green’s at 1037 Boston Post Road became available in 2016. It was centrally located and only a five-minute walk from the Y (less if you’re a Rye Y fitness regular). It would give the Y another 10,000 square feet of needed space, an increase of 20 percent, and another 10,000 square feet on the lower level for future growing room.ryerecord.com
