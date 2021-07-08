Rye YMCA Expands Its Health and Wellness Footprint

Guardian Ad Litem child advocate information session. The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon-1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more info, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.