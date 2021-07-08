Here is what we know about the suspect in the killing of a Terre Haute officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Shane Meehan, 44, is charged with the murder of a federal agent in the ambush killing of Officer Greg Ferency July 7 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The FBI said Meehan arrived while Ferency was inside the federal building. According to court documents, Meehan first threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building. Shortly after, Ferency came outside. Meehan was allegedly already holding a gun, pointed it at Ferency and shot him. The court documents go on to say Ferency was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.