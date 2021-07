Often when people get divorced they do their very best to avoid one another, but Flip Or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack share two children and work together on their popular HGTV show. Naturally, two exes working together in a high-stress environment can lead to some tensions, especially if there are other issues at play. According to sources from the set, El Moussa reportedly went off on Haack in an outburst that is believed to be partially caused by her confession that she smoked toad venom and his concern for their kids’ safety.