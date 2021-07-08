Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: June 30 - July 7

By SGT. PAUL TWIDT/Kellogg Police Department
Shoshone News Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article• K77 and K73 gave out letters to uptown businesses about the two-hour parking on Main Street and McKinley Avenue. Yes, it is still two-hour parking uptown. Just because it’s not enforced all the time does not mean that it’s OK. As business owners, you would think that you would want easy access to your business, guess not. Or better yet when employees (and owners) of one business park in front of another business all day. That’s just rude.

shoshonenewspress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kpd#Distracted Driving#Kellogg Police Department#K73#Landline#Main And Mckinley#Nat#Utl#Army#Shoshone Medical Center#Iga#Steel Reserve Man#K78#N Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

City police calls — July 19

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Samuel T. Allison, 32, of 9052 W. Evergreen Drive W., Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:28 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff Department, held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Gregory K....
Littleton, MAharvardpress.com

Police Log: June 29 to July 5, 2021

During the past week, police issued or renewed one gun permit, made a well-being check, and responded to two false burglar alarms. Emergency responders received three medical calls and transported two people to the hospital; the other call was for a death at home, with no doctor present. At 5:30...
Law Enforcementvtcng.com

Morristown Police Department statistics, June 25-July 1

June 25 at 10:49 a.m., following a tip from out of town, police checked in with a person to see if she had a son who had recently died. Luckily, she reported no such thing. June 25 at 12:01 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals with a male who wanted to harm himself.
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18. David Dore, 47, possession of a controlled substance. Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18. July 12. Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
Green River, WYGreen River Star

Green River Police Department reports for July 7-12

At 12:56 p.m.,officers responded to a report of a protection order violation at the Green River Recreation Center. Officers met with the individual and advised of the protection order. The individual left and officers completed a report of the incident. At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of lost...
Pittsburg, CAeastcountytoday.net

July 4-10: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls over the past week reported between July 4-10 which focuses on the higher priority call responses. 7/5 – 2100 block Railroad Ave. — Assault – Deadly Weapon. 7/4 – 100 block Leland Lane. 7/6 – 10 block Marina Blvd. Burglary...
Evanston, WYUinta County Herald

Evanston Police Department incidents and arrests (July 5-11)

Editor’s note: Information contained in this report is compiled from a daily activity log and an arrest record maintained by the Evanston Police Department. VIN inspections are not included. Those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law; charges listed may not reflect final disposition of cases.
Minnetonka, MNhometownsource.com

Minnetonka Police reports: June 28-July 2

Included in the Police June through July 2 reports were these incidents:. June 28 - Car theft on the 2700 block of Hopkins Crossroad. - Assault on the 10700 block of Cedar Lake Road. - Theft on the 2700 block of Crestwood Circle. - Theft on the 12000 block of...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these fugitives...
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police and fire calls, June 25-July 5

The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 28 to July 5. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Shelter Island, NYRiverhead News-Review

Shelter Island Police Department blotter — July 6-12

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty. Summonses. Jacqueline A. Racer of Brooklyn was driving on North Ferry Road when she was...
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department crime log: July 5-7

The following is taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 12:21 a.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested on Main Street on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics as well as yelling at and running from police. 11:22 a.m. A suspect forced entry into a business on Main Street and...
Davis, CADaily Democrat

Davis Police Department enlists public help in July 4 break-in

The Davis Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a break-in earlier. The two suspects broke a glass door of a business on the 700 block of 2nd Street in Davis on July 4, according to a statement from the department’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy