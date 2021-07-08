Kellogg Police Department Roll Call: June 30 - July 7

• K77 and K73 gave out letters to uptown businesses about the two-hour parking on Main Street and McKinley Avenue. Yes, it is still two-hour parking uptown. Just because it’s not enforced all the time does not mean that it’s OK. As business owners, you would think that you would want easy access to your business, guess not. Or better yet when employees (and owners) of one business park in front of another business all day. That’s just rude.