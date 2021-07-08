There’s a ‘Man in the Moon’: Why Our Brains See Human Faces Everywhere

Brain parcellations play a ubiquitous role in the analysis of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) datasets. Over 100 years of research has been conducted in pursuit of an ideal brain parcellation. Different methods have been developed and studied for constructing brain parcellations using different imaging modalities. More recently, several data-driven parcellation methods have been adopted from data mining, machine learning, and statistics communities. With contributions from different scientific fields, there is a rich body of literature that needs to be examined to appreciate the breadth of existing research and the gaps that need to be investigated. In this work, we review the large body of in vivo brain parcellation research spanning different neuroimaging modalities and methods. A key contribution of this work is a semantic organization of this large body of work into different taxonomies, making it easy to understand the breadth and depth of the brain parcellation literature. Specifically, we categorized the existing parcellations into three groups: Anatomical parcellations, functional parcellations, and structural parcellations which are constructed using T1-weighted MRI, functional MRI (fMRI), and diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) datasets, respectively. We provide a multi-level taxonomy of different methods studied in each of these categories, compare their relative strengths and weaknesses, and highlight the challenges currently faced for the development of brain parcellations.