All nine people on board are killed as plane carrying skydivers crashes on take-off from Swedish airport

All nine people on board a plane carrying skydivers died yesterday when it crashed near a Swedish airport.

The aircraft, which was said to be carrying eight skydivers along with one pilot, went down outside Orebro at around 7.20pm on Thursday, local media reveal.

One person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, Swedish newspaper Goteborgs-Posten reports, but died later.

The small propeller plane came down roughly 100 metres away from an airstrip, sparking a fire to break out at the scene.

Ten ambulances were among the emergency services rushing to the incident.

The fire has now been put out.

Officers stand next to the wreckage of crashed plane at Orebro Airport, Sweden, July 8

A small aircraft is seen after crashing at Orebro Airport, Orebro, Sweden, July 8

Carl-Johan Linde, press manager at the Swedish Maritime Administration, said that the plane crashed near to the runway fairly soon after taking off.

The aircraft had been rented for the week from Skane Parachute Club, it is believed.

Sweden's Prime Minsiter Stefan Löfven has paid tribute to the victims following the disaster.

He tweeted: 'It is with great sadness and dismay that I have tonight taken part in the tragic information about the plane crash in Örebro.

A view at the at Orebro Airport, Sweden, 08 July 2021. A small plane used by the local parachute club with nine people on board crashed after takeoff outside Orebro

Sweden's Prime Minsiter Stefan Löfven has paid tribute to the victims following the disaster

'I am thinking of the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time.

'I want to express my deepest sympathy for their grief.'

Swedish police said on their website it was a 'very severe accident' in which 'several people have died'.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told TT news agency the plane was carrying sky divers.