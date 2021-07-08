Police say shooting at Longview motel result of domestic disturbance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have shared more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at Motel 6 on S. Access Road. A man was shot and is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. Police now say that witnesses at the scene told them that the man was trying to strangle a woman in one of the motel rooms. A third person came to the victim’s defense, shooting the man who was allegedly strangling her.www.kltv.com
Comments / 1