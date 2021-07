Ray Dalio (Raymond Thomas Dalio) is one of the most successful hedge fund managers. He founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 out of his apartment, and now, it is the world’s largest hedge fund with over $200 billion under management. Dalio’s Pure Alpha strategy has generated an annualized return of 12% since December 1991. With a net worth of more than $20 billion, Dalio is the 88th richest person as per an estimate by Forbes. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock picks of Ray Dalio.