YouDay: How the eagle overcomes storms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In life, we are guaranteed to face a storm. Storms will come and many are unavoidable, but you have a superpower that even the storm knows it can't overcome you. Take the eagle for example. An eagle can't foresee when a storm is approaching long before it breaks. Instead of hiding, the eagle flies to the highest point and waits for the winds to come. When the storm rolls in the eagle sets its wings in place to be carried by the winds above the storm.