Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

YouDay: How the eagle overcomes storms

wfmynews2.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — In life, we are guaranteed to face a storm. Storms will come and many are unavoidable, but you have a superpower that even the storm knows it can't overcome you. Take the eagle for example. An eagle can't foresee when a storm is approaching long before it breaks. Instead of hiding, the eagle flies to the highest point and waits for the winds to come. When the storm rolls in the eagle sets its wings in place to be carried by the winds above the storm.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Pets & Animals
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Youday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy