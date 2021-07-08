Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Antelope Butte, or 19 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Top Butte, Arpan, Newell Lake and Newell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH