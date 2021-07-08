Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHEASTERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm was located along a line extending from Plainview to near Farmingdale to Amityville. The storm was moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Huntington Station around 540 PM EDT. Deer Park, Babylon and Dix Hills around 545 PM EDT. Northport around 550 PM EDT. Brentwood, Commack and Bay Shore around 555 PM EDT. Islip and Hauppauge around 600 PM EDT. Smithtown around 605 PM EDT. Ronkonkoma around 610 PM EDT. Stony Brook and Holbrook around 615 PM EDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Holbrook, NY
City
Amityville, NY
City
Northport, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
Hauppauge, NY
City
Plainview, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Dix Hills, NY
City
Commack, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
City
Deer Park, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
City
Stony Brook, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Power Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans nix U.S. infrastructure debate, which could resume next week

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy