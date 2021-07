Are you a fan of Law & Order: SVU? Chances are you are if you’re reading this article. So, what are your thoughts on detective Amanda Rollins?. Before we dive in too far, let’s just say that most fans of the show seem to be split on this topic. But there is a growing portion who find Rollins character to be “insensitive.” That feeling was highlighted by loyal fans of the show who were discussing it on Reddit. A user who goes by the name u/ramrez97 said they “cannot stand” Rollins.