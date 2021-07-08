Severe Weather Statement issued for Divide by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Divide A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DIVIDE COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Writing Rock State Historical Site, or 25 miles east of Plentywood, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Westby, Alkabo, and Writing Rock State Historical Site. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH