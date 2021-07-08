Cancel
TV Series

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on 'The White Lotus'

By Michael Maloney, TV Insider
Parsons Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.

Related
Public Healthswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Movieswmagazine.com

The White Lotus and Fear Street Star Fred Hechinger Is Just Getting Started

If you’ve kept your eyes on indie film and auteurist television in the last few years, you’ve likely spotted Fred Hechinger, the now-21-year-old actor who made a name for himself working with directors like Bo Burnham, Steven Soderbergh, Barry Jenkins, and Mike White. In early June, the excitable young actor materialized on a Zoom screen, surrounded by books and CDs, to speak with W about his latest projects: the Fear Street trilogy airing throughout the month of July on Netflix, (adapted from the R. L. Stine books by director Leigh Janiak), and The White Lotus, White’s satirical miniseries airing July 11 on HBO.
TV Serieshawaiipublicradio.org

Creator Mike White Talks Filming HBO's 'The White Lotus' on Maui, His Personal Connection to Hawaiʻi

With the start of filming for the new "NCIS: Hawaiʻi" series in recent weeks, television and film productions in Hawaiʻi continue to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions loosen. It’s a trend that started as far back as October 2020, when HBO ordered "The White Lotus," a new series filmed on Maui from writer-director Mike White. The industry veteran is best known for comedies "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," but has several dramatic series and films to his credit.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘The White Lotus’ Premiere and Mailbag Questions

Chris and Andy discuss the premiere of HBO’s new show The White Lotus. Then they answer some listener mailbag questions, including one about their top three favorite episodes of television (33:04). Hosts: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe:: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The White Lotus Premiere Recap: Lifestyles of the Rich and Heinous

The White Lotus lobs its first darkly comedic curveball right out of the gate. In Sunday’s opening scene of Enlightened auteur Mike White’s six-episode HBO’s limited series, an intensely gloomy and classically handsome dude by the name of Shane Patton (played by Office alum Jake Lacy) is sitting alone in a Hawaiian airport when an inquisitive couple begins grilling him about his travel plans. He reluctantly divulges that a murder took place at The White Lotus resort he had been honeymooning at with his new bride, and the corpse is being transported on the plane he is waiting to board.
TV & VideosBoston Herald

Jake Lacy faces suite frustration in ‘The White Lotus’

Like “Grand Hotel” and “Weekend at the Waldorf,” “The White Lotus” (Sunday on HBO Max) surveys a cross-section of travelers and their staffers in a luxury Hawaiian resort. Here seeking refuge, rest and restoration at the White Lotus — actually, a Four Seasons that was conveniently empty during the pandemic...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Need a New TV Obsession? Right This Way to HBO's The White Lotus

In 2011, writer-director Mike White enchanted an especially devoted sector of the prestige-TV-series-watching public with Enlightened. The show was an ultra-woo, environmentally-conscious, earnest satire of sorts, starring Laura Dern, who also co-created the show with White. In the show, Dern plays Amy Jellicoe, a very Californian corporate executive who has a psychic break and gets demoted post-rehab only to begin unraveling a conspiracy that goes to the very top of the company—and that no one but her cares about. Its mixture of hilarity, soulfulness, oddity, and sense of righteous indignation is White’s signature, a difficult balance to pull off–both honoring the sometimes-rightness of otherwise ridiculous people while keeping a close eye on the casual corruption of those in power.
TV Seriescommonsensemedia.org

The White Lotus

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The White Lotus is a class-conscious comedy of manners, and it gets a ton of mileage out of its incredible and deep cast, who each play their variations on upper-class entitlement with subtlety and humor. While this kind of story was out of fashion for many years, the popularity of shows like Succession and films like Parasite is proving that audiences are hungry for more content that addresses the growing financial disparities in the United States and beyond.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘The White Lotus’ takes ‘Fantasy Island’ to a different plane

HBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.
MoviesBlueridgenow.com

Review: HBO's raucous comedy 'The White Lotus' is your summer must-watch

There's nothing quite like a nice vacation. Just hope that, if you ever book a beach getaway, Mike White isn't scripting it. The supremely talented comedian, writer and director ("Enlightened") is back on HBO with "The White Lotus" (premiering Sunday, 9 EDT/PDT, ★★★½ out of four), a biting new miniseries about the wealthy – and the staffers who serve them – at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. For fans of White's deathly sharp comedy, "Lotus" is a triumphant, deliriously funny satire of the privileged classes against a gorgeous backdrop. For those who don't know White well, it's an exuberant comedy that might introduce them to his other work, such as Laura Dern's HBO vehicle "Enlightened."
TV Seriesthespool.net

Mike White skewers rich white Americans in the acerbic The White Lotus

The HBO miniseries is a sharp class satire, with a mystery at its core. Within the opening scene of The White Lotus, it’s revealed that someone will die at some point during the show. But the question of who that someone is and how will they die isn’t really the central plot, as the six-part miniseries is much more interested in the characters and their fascinating dynamics than the mysteries and all the events leading up to the impending death.
Hawaii StateMiami Herald

‘The White Lotus’ heads to Hawaii with a farcical story about privilege

At a luxury resort in Hawaii, a family, two newlyweds, and a single woman all seem to be searching for happiness or peace, but haven’t a clue where to look. Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” an HBO series that premiered Sunday, is set at the high-end White Lotus hotel at the start of a one-week getaway for characters who share little but their wealth: Shane and Rachel are celebrating their new marriage; the Mossbachers — mom Nicole, dad Mark, teenage son Quinn, daughter Olivia and her best friend, Paula — are on a carefree vacation; Tanya is burying her mother’s ashes.
TV & VideosEsquire

HBO's The White Lotus Tackles Privilege, Politics—and the Divisive Family Dinner

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past year looking at inequity and white privilege. We’ve discussed it on prime time and in the street; we’ve written research papers and opinion pieces and compiled checklists. I’ve even seen a few listicles. Listicles! So what do we know about these white privilegists? A lot, actually. We know they are many times wealthier than everybody else. We know they probably can show up late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on their racial group. And there’s another thing we know: They are ridiculous. Not just nutty (there’s plenty of that to go around), but for all their status and money, they are trapped—trapped by rationalization, trapped by lack of consequence. And because they are trapped, they are strangers to themselves.
Lifestylemadison

REVIEW: 'White Lotus' blooms with not-so-happy vacations

When guests arrive at “The White Lotus," you can almost smell the jasmine. A luxury resort in Hawaii, the Lotus has a tranquil beige-ness that promises rest. One day in, however, and you see it’s anything but. As soon as three parties arrive and realize what they do – or...

