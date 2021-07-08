Cancel
Jackson County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 549 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Brownstown, or 10 miles south of Seymour, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crothersville. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 37 and 43.

alerts.weather.gov

