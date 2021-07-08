Students must attend fall classes in person, officials say
Students will not have an option to take classes remotely during the upcoming academic year, officials said in an email Wednesday. Interim Provost Chris Bracey said officials expect students to attend classes in person this fall and said officials will not provide semester- or year-long remote accommodations. He said schools may accommodate students for a “limited time” in the first two weeks of the semester to address potential COVID-19 quarantine requirements.www.gwhatchet.com
Comments / 0