Students must attend fall classes in person, officials say

The university announced Wednesday that it will begin taking action against those not in compliance with its vaccine mandate. According to an email sent on behalf of Executive Vice President Hof Millam and Provost Rogan Kersh, Wake Forest will start removing unvaccinated students from enrolled courses and assigned housing beginning on August 1. The university will consider anyone who has not uploaded documentation of their vaccination status (or anyone who has not applied for and been approved for an exemption) as unvaccinated.