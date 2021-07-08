Cancel
Students must attend fall classes in person, officials say

By Isha Trivedi
GW Hatchet
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents will not have an option to take classes remotely during the upcoming academic year, officials said in an email Wednesday. Interim Provost Chris Bracey said officials expect students to attend classes in person this fall and said officials will not provide semester- or year-long remote accommodations. He said schools may accommodate students for a “limited time” in the first two weeks of the semester to address potential COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

