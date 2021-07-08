Cancel
Environment

Critical fire weather, hazy skies

By Brady Brewster
NBCMontana
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED FLAG WARNING for Deerlodge & Beaverhead until 9 PM. Strong winds with low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions. Dry and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon and evening with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph, especially in southwest Montana. These winds, coupled with low relative humidity, will create critical fire danger. Be extremely cautious with anything that could create a spark. Fires will spread easily. A newly released drought monitor shows the entire state is experiencing some type of drought.

nbcmontana.com

