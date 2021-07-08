Critical fire weather, hazy skies

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A return to the 90s today. After two days with highs below the 90-degree mark, we'll make a return today with highs in the low 90s. Dewpoints will also creep up a bit into the upper 60s, making it feel closer to the mid 90s. We will see more smoke in the air from the wild fires out west, so once our clouds clear a bit this morning, there will still be a haze to the sky. Air quality will be reduced today. While most of the day will be dry with clearing skies, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will bring the chance for a few storms late in the afternoon across the Peninsulas and Eastern shore down into the Southside. Storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Storms will move south across the area through the evening and then we'll dry out tonight with lows in the low 70s.