Passenger on flight from Provo fined $10.5K for not wearing mask

For many years now, there have been occasional reports of disruptive passengers on flights. These disruptions often lead to a flight being diverted and a passenger or two removed from the aircraft. The rest of the passengers, as well as those on later flights with that aircraft or crew, end up delayed. Sometimes, the flight can be back up in the air within an hour. Other times, the delay can last significantly longer, especially if the crew runs out of duty hours. In other cases, the offending passengers are simply restrained onboard by the crew. On arrival at their intended destination, they are arrested and removed from the aircraft. While the airline may try to recover some of the costs incurred, it’s rarely publicized.