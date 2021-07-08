Cancel
Provo, UT

Passenger on flight from Provo fined $10.5K for not wearing mask

By Gephardt Daily Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined a passenger on a a Feb. 27 Allegiant Air flight from Provo, to Mesa, Arizona $10,500 for not wearing a mask. “The FAA alleges the passenger refused to wear his face mask over his mouth and...

