COVID-19 Update on July 8: Three New Cases in Evanston, 617 in the State

The top chart shows that the weekly number of new cases per 100,000 people in Evanston, Suburban Cook County, Chicago and the State are each at or below 21. While the number of new cases is moving up from the prior week in each region, each region is still below the weekly number of new cases per 100,000 people as of June 10, the day before the State moved to Phase 5 of the State’s Reopening Plan. Recent trends, though, are not good.