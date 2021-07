Good afternoon, recruits! We’re happy to report that the full pre-show has returned to Men in Black Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida. While not integral to the ride, the pre-show is part of the overarching story of the attraction and ties into the finale. The façade is designed to evoke the 1964 New York World’s Fair (here called the World Expo), including the iconic observation towers. Guests are supposedly entering a pavilion to see “The Universe and You.”