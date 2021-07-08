Cancel
Women's Health

Texas city of Centerville becomes 33rd in nation to outlaw abortion

By Mark Lee Dickson
Live Action News
Live Action News
 12 days ago
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this guest post are solely those of the author and are not necessarily reflective of Live Action or Live Action News. Centerville, Texas (pop. 892), a city at the halfway point between Dallas and Houston, has become the 33rd city in the nation (and the 30th city in Texas) to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits. The unanimous 5-0 vote by the Centerville City Council was met with enthusiastic applause from the packed crowd in attendance.

