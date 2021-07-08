State of Emergency Declaration for Huron, Ionia and Washtenaw Counties
Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a State of Emergency Declaration for Huron and Ionia counties from severe tornado damage and Washtenaw County due to widespread flooding. By declaring a State of Emergency, the state of Michigan will make available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan.abc10up.com
