State of Emergency Declaration for Huron, Ionia and Washtenaw Counties

By Roy Buck
abc10up.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a State of Emergency Declaration for Huron and Ionia counties from severe tornado damage and Washtenaw County due to widespread flooding. By declaring a State of Emergency, the state of Michigan will make available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan.

