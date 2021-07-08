Summer Programs at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be presenting several public programs this summer and into fall. The first of which, Stream Safari, will be held Wednesday, July 28th at 9:30 a.m. Attendees will learn that the freshwater community is diverse in animals and plants. Program participants will explore the stream to discover these animals and plants. Pants and shoes will get wet and muddy! Pre-registration is required. Please visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/StreamSafariAmboy4-HEEC_235 to register or scan the QR code with your phone. If you need assistance or more information, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.