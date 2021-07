Many beachgoers flocked to the Isle of Palms over the Fourth of July weekend to enjoy the sun, but what they left behind could pose a threat to the environment. The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew helps alleviate beach litter problems by hosting organized weekly pickups each Monday in the summer. On July 5, volunteers were on the beach among the crowd of lingering vacationers from the holiday weekend. Large yellow and blue barrel trashcans at the beach access points were filled to the brim with broken umbrellas, fast food bags, plastic water bottles and beer cans.