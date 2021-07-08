Cancel
New Tunes at Two Monday 7/12: The Flatlanders – Treasure of Love

wncw.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock, and Joe Ely, the “accidental Texas supergroup”, are back with their first album in more than a decade. Several original tunes as you’d expect, but also covers of Bob Dylan, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Townes Van Zandt. Co-produced by Lloyd Maines.

www.wncw.org

