Opening Reception: ‘Timed Adaptations’ Art Show at The Midway
The Midway has re-designed and re-instated an artist residency program in the shape of, MASR, The Midway’s Artist Studio Residency. For the past 10 months, 3 artists who were jurored in, have been working diligently in a 10’ x 10’ studio within the 40,000 sq foot venue. ‘timed adaptations’ will open on July 8th in a culmination of work from MASR artists, Emily Benz, Adrianna ‘Boo’ Alejo Sorondo, and Sasha Vu. Exhibition will be curated by Norah Crean.sf.funcheap.com
Comments / 0