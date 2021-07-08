Cancel
Opening Reception: ‘Timed Adaptations’ Art Show at The Midway

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midway has re-designed and re-instated an artist residency program in the shape of, MASR, The Midway’s Artist Studio Residency. For the past 10 months, 3 artists who were jurored in, have been working diligently in a 10’ x 10’ studio within the 40,000 sq foot venue. ‘timed adaptations’ will open on July 8th in a culmination of work from MASR artists, Emily Benz, Adrianna ‘Boo’ Alejo Sorondo, and Sasha Vu. Exhibition will be curated by Norah Crean.

