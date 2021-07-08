Opening Reception: ‘Timed Adaptations’ Art Show at The Midway

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Alta Arts will present the opening of "Stratum 2021," an exhibition featuring paintings and sculpture by three Houston artists whose work focuses on the built landscape. Bill Willis, Charis Ammon, and Jacob Villalobos each address different overlooked, yet ubiquitous facets of cities and infrastructure. Their work reconsiders our relationship with nature, and questions the way in which we build and form our world around us.